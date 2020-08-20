Samsung Bioepis gets fifth biosimilar approval in Europe

South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Aybintio (bevacizumab).
A biosimilar referencing Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin, Aybintio is approved for the treatment of the same types of cancer as reference bevacizumab, including metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum (mCRC),metastatic breast cancer (mBC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), advanced and/or metastatic renal cell cancer (mRCC), epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer and cervical cancer.
Avastin is already facing strong competition from existing biosimilar and, while global revenues in the first half of this year still came in at 2.83 billion Swiss francs ($3.12 billion), this was a decline of 18% on the like, 2019 period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze