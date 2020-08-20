Sunday 24 November 2024

Samsung Bioepis gets fifth biosimilar approval in Europe

Biosimilars
20 August 2020
South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Aybintio (bevacizumab).

A biosimilar referencing Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin, Aybintio is approved for the treatment of the same types of cancer as reference bevacizumab, including metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum (mCRC),metastatic breast cancer (mBC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), advanced and/or metastatic renal cell cancer (mRCC), epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer and cervical cancer.

Avastin is already facing strong competition from existing biosimilar and, while global revenues in the first half of this year still came in at 2.83 billion Swiss francs ($3.12 billion), this was a decline of 18% on the like, 2019 period.

