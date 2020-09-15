Saturday 23 November 2024

EC nod for Mylan merger with Upjohn; Copaxone patent win

Biosimilars
15 September 2020
mylan_strap_large

Netherlands-incorporated generic major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the companies have received final approval from the European Commission (EC) for the proposed combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, which will be called Viatris on completion.

As previously disclosed, the EC issued a conditional approval in April 2020 that was subject to the divestiture of certain of Mylan's products in Europe.

The EC has approved the proposed divestiture buyers and Mylan has entered into agreements with those buyers on terms that the EC has accepted, which are substantially in line with Mylan's previously stated expectations. Additionally, the companies received approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the New Zealand Commerce Commission related to the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Double patenting in the USA and Europe
22 September 2020
Generics
Last of Teva's three glatiramer so-called HBr patents revoked
13 September 2017
Generics
Newly-merged generics firm dubbed Viatris
13 November 2019
Generics
Mylan to merge with Pfizer's Upjohn, creating generics giant
29 July 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze