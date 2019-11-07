Teva and Celltrion debut Truxima, first Rituxan biosimilar, in USA

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and South Korea’s Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) have today launched their Truxima (rituximab-abbs) injection, which is the first biosimilar to the reference product. Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Rituxan (rituximab) to become available in the USA with a full oncology label. The drug will be available from November 11,
Shares of Teva, which also announced financial results today, were up nearly 6% at 3,132 shekels by close of trading in Tel Aviv, while Celltrion closed down 2.8% at 191,000 won.
Truxima, which was first granted US Food and Drug Administration approval in November last year, is currently indicated for the treatment of adult patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
