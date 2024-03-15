Another checkpoint blocker wins US FDA backing, at last

More than a year later than expected, Sino-American oncology specialist BeiGene (HKEX: 06160) has finally secured US approval for its novel checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab-jsgr.
The therapy will be marketed under the Tevimbra brand, and is cleared for marketing as a second-line monotherapy for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
To be eligible for treatment, patients must first have received systemic chemotherapy that did not include a checkpoint blocker.
