Monday 29 September 2025

Another checkpoint blocker wins US FDA backing, at last

Biotechnology
15 March 2024
More than a year later than expected, Sino-American oncology specialist BeiGene (HKEX: 06160) has finally secured US approval for its novel checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab-jsgr.

The therapy will be marketed under the Tevimbra brand, and is cleared for marketing as a second-line monotherapy for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

To be eligible for treatment, patients must first have received systemic chemotherapy that did not include a checkpoint blocker.

