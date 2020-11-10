Sunday 24 November 2024

AstraZeneca and Amgen's tezepelumab excels in unserved asthma subgroup

Biotechnology
10 November 2020
astrazeneca_big

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) looked set for major gains in Tuesday’s trading.

Markets generally are on an upswing but for these two, the rise might also be a lot to with the positive results from the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial for their potential new medicine tezepelumab in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma.

"Tezepelumab has the potential to transform care for a broad population of severe asthma patients who are underserved today, including those without an eosinophilic phenotype"NAVIGATOR met the primary endpoint with tezepelumab added to standard of care (SoC) demonstrating a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate over 52 weeks in the overall patient population.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sales rise 3% in third quarter for AstraZeneca
5 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Snippet of encouraging data keeps Oxford and AstraZeneca on COVID-19 vaccine radar
19 November 2020
Biotechnology
First-in-class biologic could change the way asthma is treated
1 March 2021
Biotechnology
Look back at pharma news in the week to March 5, 2021
7 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze