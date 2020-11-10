AstraZeneca and Amgen's tezepelumab excels in unserved asthma subgroup

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) looked set for major gains in Tuesday’s trading.
Markets generally are on an upswing but for these two, the rise might also be a lot to with the positive results from the NAVIGATOR Phase III trial for their potential new medicine tezepelumab in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma.
"Tezepelumab has the potential to transform care for a broad population of severe asthma patients who are underserved today, including those without an eosinophilic phenotype"NAVIGATOR met the primary endpoint with tezepelumab added to standard of care (SoC) demonstrating a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate over 52 weeks in the overall patient population.
