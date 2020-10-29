Sunday 24 November 2024

Fasenra frees asthma patients from oral corticosteroids

Biotechnology
29 October 2020
Top-line results from the Phase IIIb PONENTE study show that 62% of people with severe asthma were able to stop using oral corticosteroids (OCS) when treated with Fasenra (benralizumab).

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) said the interleukin (IL)-5 receptor binding biologic eliminated the use of maintenance OCS use in people with a broad range of blood eosinophil counts.

The trial met both primary endpoints, with 81% of people achieving complete elimination or a reduction in daily use of OCS treatment to 5mg or less, when further reduction was not possible due to adrenal insufficiency.

Biotechnology
Positive outlook for AstraZeneca’s Fasenra in asthma
22 May 2024
Biotechnology
FDA issues CRL on Fasenra BLA in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
14 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Fasenra results hint at new use in rare disorders
5 April 2019
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and Amgen's tezepelumab excels in unserved asthma subgroup
10 November 2020


Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


