BIA reactions to Queen's Speech 2019

“It’s great to hear the government recognizes the enormous contribution of the UK life sciences sector to the wider UK economy, which was highlighted at numerous points in today’s Queen’s speech,” Steve Bates, chief executive of the UK’s BioIndustry Association (BIA) in response to the opening of Parliament speech by the Monarch on behalf of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government yesterday.

On clinical trials

“The UK has a long history of taking a leading role in regulatory science and novel trial design. It’s welcome news that the government wants the UK to continue to be at the frontier of the next generation of clinical development of breakthrough products.