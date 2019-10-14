BIA reactions to Queen's Speech 2019

“It’s great to hear the government recognizes the enormous contribution of the UK life sciences sector to the wider UK economy, which was highlighted at numerous points in today’s Queen’s speech,” Steve Bates, chief executive of the UK’s BioIndustry Association (BIA) in response to the opening of Parliament speech by the Monarch on behalf of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government yesterday.
“The UK has a long history of taking a leading role in regulatory science and novel trial design. It’s welcome news that the government wants the UK to continue to be at the frontier of the next generation of clinical development of breakthrough products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze