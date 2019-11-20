Big pharma circles The Medicines Company after strong data

Shares in The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDCO) have been boosted by reports that Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN: VX) is considering making a bid on the firm.
The reports come shortly after the release of detailed positive results from ORION-9, a key Phase III study of the novel siRNA candidate inclisiran, a biennial cholesterol-lowering therapy.
As well as a positive safety profile, the investigational treatment achieved a 50% reduction in LDL-C levels in people with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
