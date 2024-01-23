Black box warnings on CAR-T therapies

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding black box warnings on six cell therapies about the risk of T-cell malignancies.
This follows the regulator's announcement that it had received reports of T-cell malignancies, including chimeric antigen receptor CAR-positive lymphoma, in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies.
The FDA has determined that the risk of T-cell malignancies is applicable to all currently approved BCMA-directed and CD19-directed genetically-modified autologous CAR-T cell immunotherapies.
