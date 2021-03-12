Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Japan starts producing AstraZeneca vaccine

Biotechnology
12 March 2021

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has started manufacturing COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the country, under the terms of an outsourcing agreement.

Daiichi is using undiluted solutions provided by AstraZeneca to manufacture the product, including vial filling and packaging.

AstraZeneca submitted for marketing approval in Japan on February 5, 2021, and the country has ordered 120 million doses.

At present, Japan has vaccinated just 0.12% of its population, having been hampered by a requirement that vaccines be subjected to domestic trials before use.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—SII sets prices for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
22 April 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—AstraZeneca stopped from using plant that botched J&J COVID-19 vaccine
4 April 2021
Biotechnology
COVID-19: good and not so good results for AstraZeneca
15 June 2021
Biotechnology
EMA/PRAC investigating safety of more COVID-19 vaccines
9 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze