Saturday 8 November 2025

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca submitted for CMA with EMA

Biotechnology
12 January 2021
astrazeneca_research_large

The European Medicines Agency today said it has received an application for conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Oxford University.

The vaccine was approved for emergency supply on December 30 by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and in a number of countries since then. However, late on December 30, the EMA made clear that, despite conditional approval from the UK regulator, it is still awaiting additional data before it could announce its decision.

The assessment of the vaccine, known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (previously dubbed AZD1222), will proceed under an accelerated timeline. An opinion on the marketing authorization could be issued by January 29 during the meeting of EMA’s scientific committee for human medicines (CHMP), provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete and that any additional information required to complete the assessment is promptly submitted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Approval of AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine promises relief to ailing UK
30 December 2020
Biotechnology
More emergency-use approvals for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
6 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
EC finalizes AstraZeneca vaccine deal
28 August 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes
25 January 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze