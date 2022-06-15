Sunday 24 November 2024

Pierre Fabre and Lonza agree manufacturing deal

15 June 2022

Lonza, a large Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has agreed with French pharma group Pierre Fabre to produce its antibody candidate W0180.

Pierre Fabre is running Phase I trials for the anticancer agent as both a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in various solid tumors.

The innovative therapy targets the VISTA checkpoint, which scientists believe could play a key role as a mechanism of resistance to currently used immunotherapies.

