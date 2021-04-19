Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Succession plan for Zymeworks' chief medical officer

Biotechnology
19 April 2021

Canadian biotech firm Zymeworks today announced that Dr Diana Hausman will be transitioning out of her role as Zymeworks’ chief medical officer (CMO) and assuming an executive advisory role until November 15, 2021.

Dr Neil Josephson, who currently oversees Zymeworks’ global clinical studies in his role as senior vice president, clinical research, will assume the role of interim CMO.

“I am extremely grateful for Diana’s contribution to our clinical programs, as a member of the executive team, and to Zymeworks as a whole,” said Ali Tehrani, Zymeworks’ president and chief executive, adding: “I look forward to working with Diana through the transition as she continues to help us advance zanidatamab and ZW49 to the next set of clinical and commercial inflection points.”

“For the past two years, alongside Diana, Neil has been one of the key architects and contributors to our clinical strategy, accomplishments and growth,” Dr Tehrani added.

“Under Neil’s leadership, I am confident that we are in good hands as we proceed toward the commercialization of zanidatamab.”

