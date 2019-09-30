CGRP migraine drugs ready to battle for market share

Analysts and crystal ball gazers in pharma love nothing more than a battle for dominance in a major market.

The scrap for sales over statins from 20 years ago, and the competition over the first wave of immuno-oncology drugs from the last five years, are examples of rival big pharma companies tussling to ensure their product is the leader of a new approach to tackling a disease.

One of the most fascinating such battles that has been bubbling up is over the migraine space – a market predicted by GlobalData to be worth nearly $9 billion by 2026.