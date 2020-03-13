Chinese companies chase after CD47 therapies

By Wang Fangqing

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) recent $4.9 billion buyout of Forty Seven put a spotlight on the latter’s star asset magrolimab, an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody (MAb), as well as the target CD47, a protein on cancer cells sending out “don’t eat me” signal to avoid phagocytosis by microphages.

In China, the great potential from anti-CD47 treatments attracted companies as well. So far, four companies are already in the middle of the race. They are I-Mab Biopharma, Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801), ImmuneOnco and Hengrui, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent Wang Fangqing.