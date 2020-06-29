Sunday 24 November 2024

Chugai's Enspryng gains first Asian approval, with MHLW clearance for NMOSD

Biotechnology
29 June 2020
chugai_kamakura_large

The new drug application for Enspryng (satralizumab) has been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the prevention of relapses of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), including neuromyelitis optica).

Developed by Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), which is majority-owned by Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX), Enspryng was granted orphan drug designation in September 2019 and filed in November 2019 in Japan.

“NMOSD is a chronic autoimmune disease with limited treatment options and high unmet medical needs which causes visual impairment and motor disability in severe unpredictable relapse. Enspryng is an antibody drug with a novel mechanism of action to inhibit the signaling of IL-6, an inflammatory cytokine that is a key driver in NMOSD, and shown to be highly effective in prevention of relapse of NMOSD,” said Dr Osamu Okuda, Chugai’s president and chief operating officer, adding: “In addition, Enspryng, which was the first to apply our proprietary recycling antibody technology, can be subcutaneously administered every four weeks for convenience. We are confident that Enspryng will widely contribute to the treatment of people with NMOSD as a new treatment option.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NDA filed in Japan for satralizumab as NMOSD therapy
8 November 2019
Biotechnology
More positive Phase III data for Chugai's satralizumab in NMOSD
27 April 2020
Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk buys into Chugai's antibody engineering expertise
21 October 2020
Biotechnology
Mixed results for Enspryng in generalized myasthenia gravis patients
21 March 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze