Dicerna inks lucrative deal with Roche

US biotech firm Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DRNA) yesterday announced a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to develop novel therapies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection using Dicerna’s proprietary GalXC RNAi platform technology, with the stock up as high as $19.39 in early trading and still up 3.56% at $16.30 midday
The collaboration, which is the fourth major deal signed by the company – following those with Eli Lilly, Alexion and Boehringer Ingelheim, will focus on worldwide development and commercialization of DCR-HBVS, Dicerna’s investigational therapy in Phase I clinical development. The collaboration also includes the discovery and development of therapies targeting multiple additional human and viral genes associated with HBV infection using the technology platforms of both companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze