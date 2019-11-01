Dicerna inks lucrative deal with Roche

US biotech firm Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DRNA) yesterday announced a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to develop novel therapies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection using Dicerna’s proprietary GalXC RNAi platform technology, with the stock up as high as $19.39 in early trading and still up 3.56% at $16.30 midday

The collaboration, which is the fourth major deal signed by the company – following those with Eli Lilly, Alexion and Boehringer Ingelheim, will focus on worldwide development and commercialization of DCR-HBVS, Dicerna’s investigational therapy in Phase I clinical development. The collaboration also includes the discovery and development of therapies targeting multiple additional human and viral genes associated with HBV infection using the technology platforms of both companies.

$200 million upfront and further $1.47 billion possible