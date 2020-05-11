Sunday 24 November 2024

Dyno Therapeutics launches with two deals, potentially worth $2 billion

Biotechnology
11 May 2020
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Dyno Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with two strategic collaborations to develop improved gene therapies with AAV vectors based on AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

Dyno was spun out of the lab of Professor George Church of Harvard and formed in late 2018 with a $9 million financing co-led by Polaris Partners and CRV not previously announced.

The company did not disclose much by way of financial details, but said if everything proceeds on plan, the deals it has struck to date could collectively bring the company more than $2 billion.

