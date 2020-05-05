European progress in long path for Lokelma

The European medicines regulator has OK’d a label update for AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate), to include people with hyperkalemia on stable hemodialysis.
Lokelma is an innovative non-resin-based potassium binder, which offers improved tolerability over traditional resin-based products used in this treatment setting.
AstraZeneca acquired the novel therapy through its $2.7 billion buyout of California’s ZS Pharma, in 2015.
