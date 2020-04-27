Saturday 23 November 2024

New US label for hyperkalemia therapy Lokelma

27 April 2020
Based on positive results from the Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a label update Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) to include a dosing regimen specifically to treat hyperkalemia in patients with end-stage renal disease on chronic hemodialysis, from Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN), whose shares were up more than 1% at £82.88 by late morning.

The DIALIZE trial showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients in the Lokelma group (41.2%) met the primary endpoint and were classified as responders (maintained serum potassium 4-5mmol/L during at least three out of four hemodialysis sessions after the long interdialytic interval [LIDI] of the last four weeks of treatment and did not require urgent rescue therapy) compared to patients in the placebo group (1.0%), making it a statistically significant (P<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvement. Rescue therapy was defined as any urgent therapeutic intervention considered necessary to reduce serum potassium for severe hyperkalemia (serum potassium >6.0 mmol/L). The safety profile of Lokelma observed in DIALIZE was consistent with previous trials.

The label update now includes a dosing regimen for patients on chronic hemodialysis with a starting dose of 5g once daily on non-dialysis days and a starting dose of 10g once daily on non-dialysis days in patients with serum potassium greater than 6.5mmol/L.

