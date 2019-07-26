NICE expands draft recommendation for Lokelma in hyperkalemia

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive Final Appraisal Document (FAD) for Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalemia.
England and Wales’ cost-effectiveness watchdog has made the recommendation for a broader patient population than that initially proposed by NICE within the Appraisal Consultation Document issued in April of this year.
The FAD recommends extending the availability of the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) treatment to include patients in an outpatient setting, as well as patients in an emergency care setting.
