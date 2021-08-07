Final ICER report still negative on on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review ( ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of aducanumab (trade name Aduhelm), from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523), for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

ICER’s report was reviewed at the July 2021 public meeting of the California Technology Assessment Forum ( CTAF), one of ICER’s three independent evidence appraisal committees.

