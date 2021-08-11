Finch takes flight with stronger Takeda partnership

East Coast, USA-based Finch Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FNCH), a specialist in oral biologics, has deepened its partnership with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502).

Building on an agreement reached in 2017, Takeda will now take over leadership of the program for FIN-524, now known as TAK-524, in ulcerative colitis.

The investigational, orally administered therapy is a targeted consortia product composed of both spore-forming and non-spore-forming specially selected bacterial strains.