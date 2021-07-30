Takeda shares suffer despite claims of solid quarter

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) closed 2% down after Tokyo’s trading day on Friday, having presented its financial results from the first quarter, under Japan’s April 2021 to March 2022 financial year.
Takeda described the results as ‘solid’. They showed an 18% rise in revenue to 949.6 billion yen ($8.66 billion) which translates to underlying growth of 4% and topped analysts’ expectations.
"The potential for five approvals by end of the first half of financial year 2022"The firm also grew reported operating profit by 49% to 248.6 billion yen, albeit that the underlying comparison, when adjustments are taken into account, showed a 2% decline.
