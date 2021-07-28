PeptiDream and Takeda expand deal

The Japanese pairing of PeptiDream (TYO: 4587) and Takeda (TYO: 4502) have announced an expansion of their research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to create peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) for several central nervous system (CNS) targets.

They originally entered into a collaborative research and exclusive license agreement in December 2020 to create PDCs for neuromuscular diseases by conjugating peptides developed by PeptiDream and JCR Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4552) that bind to human transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) to specific drug payloads selected by Takeda.

"PeptiDream’s TfR1 binding technology holds great promise for tackling the biodistribution challenges needed to develop effective therapies for complex neurological disorders"This new collaboration expands the use of the TfR1 binding peptide ligands for CNS targets associated with neurodegeneration, allowing Takeda to conjugate the peptides with therapeutic cargoes optimized to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB).