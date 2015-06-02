Genmab in-licenses antibody panel from Bristol-Myers

Danish biotech firm Genmab (OMX: GEN) has entered into an agreement for an exclusive license from US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to a panel of human antibodies targeting CD19 together with associated intellectual property.
The CD19 protein expressed on certain hematologic cancer cells is seen as a promising target for the treatment of these cancers, the company noted.
Genmab will make a one-time $4 million licensing payment to Bristol-Myers Squibb on the execution of the license. Other financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal is part of Genmab’s strategy to create a broad pipeline of innovative therapeutic products, using the company’s in house know-how and antibody expertise to create truly differentiated cancer therapeutics.
