I-O will be dominant drug class for liver cancer by 2029, says analyst

Immuno-oncology (I-O) agents will be the dominant class in the hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) market by 2029 due to the launch of pipeline drugs targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4).
These will constitute a large proportion of prescriptions as they will be used as monotherapy or in combinations through all stages and lines of therapy for HCC, a leading cause of liver cancer, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
Class-wide sales of I-O are expected to grow to 72.2% of the market, contributing $3.8 billion to global sales in 2029 and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%.
