ICER finds benefits for Benlysta and Lupkynis in Lupus nephritis

The USA’s health technology assessor, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a largely positive Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of UK-based GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) and Canada’s Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (TSX: AUP) Lupkynis (voclosporin) for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).

The Food and Drug Administration approved belimumab on December 17, 2020, and voclosporin on January 22, 2021.

“Lupus nephritis is a serious chronic disease, one that has a proportionately large impact on Black, Hispanic, and other communities of color in the US,” said Dr Steven Pearson, the ICER’s president, adding: “Both belimumab and voclosporin are important new treatment options. Despite substantial uncertainty that remains about longer-term use and outcomes with both treatments, their estimated net price in the market is aligned with their anticipated clinical benefits for patients.