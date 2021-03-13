Sunday 24 November 2024

ICER finds benefits for Benlysta and Lupkynis in Lupus nephritis

13 March 2021
The USA’s health technology assessor, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review  (ICER) has released a largely positive Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of UK-based GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) and Canada’s Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (TSX: AUP) Lupkynis (voclosporin) for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).

The Food and Drug Administration approved belimumab on December 17, 2020, and voclosporin on January 22, 2021.

“Lupus nephritis is a serious chronic disease, one that has a proportionately large impact on Black, Hispanic, and other communities of color in the US,” said Dr Steven Pearson, the ICER’s president, adding: “Both belimumab and voclosporin are important new treatment options. Despite substantial uncertainty that remains about longer-term use and outcomes with both treatments, their estimated net price in the market is aligned with their anticipated clinical benefits for patients.

