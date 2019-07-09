Illuminating Myelodysplastic syndromes

By Dr Nicola Davies
Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a group of disorders that arise from the inadequate functioning of the bone marrow (the spongy material in bones with stem cells), particularly in blood cell production.1 It is considered a form of blood cancer and stems from a lack or abnormal presentation of blood cells. In 2016, worldwide incidence of MDS was between 0.22-13.2 per 100,000 people across all ages, genders and ethnicities.2 Here is a look at MDS, its treatment, and pharma’s role in improving the quality of life of patients with this condition, says Dr Nicola Davies in her exclusive column for The Pharma Letter.
What are Myelodysplastic syndromes?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze