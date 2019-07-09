Friday 14 March 2025

Illuminating Myelodysplastic syndromes

Biotechnology
Dr Nicola Davies
9 July 2019
rare_diseases_credit_depositphotos

By Dr Nicola Davies

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a group of disorders that arise from the inadequate functioning of the bone marrow (the spongy material in bones with stem cells), particularly in blood cell production.1 It is considered a form of blood cancer and stems from a lack or abnormal presentation of blood cells. In 2016, worldwide incidence of MDS was between 0.22-13.2 per 100,000 people across all ages, genders and ethnicities.2 Here is a look at MDS, its treatment, and pharma’s role in improving the quality of life of patients with this condition, says Dr Nicola Davies in her exclusive column for The Pharma Letter.

What are Myelodysplastic syndromes?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celgene and Acceleron file BLA for luspatercept
8 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Friedreich's Ataxia
17 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Epidermolysis bullosa
17 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Rare Disorders of Growth
21 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Ellipses Pharma: the drug development model that minimizes risk
Pharmaceutical
Ellipses Pharma: the drug development model that minimizes risk
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
First IGF-1R antibody for thyroid eye disease in China
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA selects vaccines for 2025-2026 US influenza season
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK to abolish NHS England in major restructuring
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Rate of pharma’s UK payments ‘undermining’ life sciences ambitions
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Azurity Pharma buys Covis
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
New ADC focus as Sutro slashes workforce, drops lead drug
14 March 2025

Company Spotlight

Viking Therapeutics is developing novel therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders.




More Features in Biotechnology

First IGF-1R antibody for thyroid eye disease in China
14 March 2025
New ADC focus as Sutro slashes workforce, drops lead drug
14 March 2025
Amgen’s Uplizna impresses in gMG ahead of filing
14 March 2025
Montara Therapeutics closes $20 million funding
14 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze