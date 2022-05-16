iTeos shares hit by Roche failure's impact on GSK-partnered program

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has not been the only company to suffer in the stock market as a result of the failure of its Phase III trial in lung cancer that was announced last week.

The company has been testing a new kind of cancer med which blocks the TIGIT pathway, in the first-line treatment of people with non-small cell lung cancer. Dubbed tiragolumab, the immunotherapy is being trialled in the SKYSCRAPER-01 study, in combination with the firm’s checkpoint blocker Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

"iTeos is working together with GSK to evaluate how best to proceed"This trial, which has enrolled people with cancers that are high in PDL-1, and therefore good candidates for treatment with a checkpoint blocker, pits the combo therapy against treatment with Tecentriq alone. In an interim analysis, Roche discovered the trial did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival, while it was too early to tell regarding the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival.