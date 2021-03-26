Japan's MHLW approves a new CAR-T cell therapy, Breyanzi

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel: liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma and R/R follicular lymphoma, from US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).
The approval is based on efficacy and safety from the TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial in patients with R/R B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and the TRANSCEND WORLD trial in patients with R/R aggressive B-cell NHL.
Large B-cell lymphoma comprises several disease types including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Japan, accounting for 30%-40% of all B-cell cases diagnosed, and is especially prevalent among people in their 60’s. There is currently no established standard-of-care treatment for patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma, which underscores the need for new treatments for in this disease area. Follicular lymphoma accounts for 10%-20% of all B-cell NHL cases in Japan. Patients initially respond to chemotherapy, but relapse is common, especially in advanced-stage patients. There is also no established standard-of-care treatment for patients with follicular lymphoma grade 3B.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze