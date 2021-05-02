Look back at pharma news in the week to April 30, 2021

Notable news last week included AstraZeneca and Sanofi presenting new Phase III date on their jointly-developed nirsevimab in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). With a heavy week of first-quarter 2021 financial result reporting, attention focussed on Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck & Co, which both reported downturns in the sales of blockbuster ant-PD-1 therapies, Opdivo and Keytruda, respectively, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with analysts taking a closer look. Also, AstraZeneca came out with results that pleased investors, as did Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
Several big pharma names are in late-stage development with novel projects designed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections, and AstraZeneca and Sanofi confirmed that they are in pole position. Nirsevimab, a long-acting antibody, succeeded in the pivotal MELODY trial, putting the project on track for regulatory filings next year, commented Amy Brown writing on Evaluate Vantage.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze