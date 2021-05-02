Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to April 30, 2021

Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
2 May 2021
Notable news last week included AstraZeneca and Sanofi presenting new Phase III date on their jointly-developed nirsevimab in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). With a heavy week of first-quarter 2021 financial result reporting, attention focussed on Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck & Co, which both reported downturns in the sales of blockbuster ant-PD-1 therapies, Opdivo and Keytruda, respectively, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with analysts taking a closer look. Also, AstraZeneca came out with results that pleased investors, as did Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s RSV jab takes a step towards market

Several big pharma names are in late-stage development with novel projects designed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections, and AstraZeneca and Sanofi confirmed that they are in pole position. Nirsevimab, a long-acting antibody, succeeded in the pivotal MELODY trial, putting the project on track for regulatory filings next year, commented Amy Brown writing on Evaluate Vantage.

