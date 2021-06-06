Look back at pharma news in the week to June 4, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s deal-making news featured US biotech giant Amgen announcing a licensing agreement with Japan’s Kyowa Kirin to develop the latter’s KHK4083 for atopic dermatitis, for a potential $1.2 billion. Also, Australian drug developer Immutep signed a licensing deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA for its PD-1 inhibitor eftilagimod alfa, which also attracted attention at the ASCO meeting. On the regulatory front, Ireland’s Alkermes finally gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder. Germany’s MorphoSys announced it is acquiring US firm Constellation Pharmaceuticals along with its lead candidates pelabresib and CPI-0209, which are hematological and cancer treatments, respectively, for a total of $1.7 billion.
