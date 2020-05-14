Saturday 23 November 2024

Massive weight loss opportunity for Novo Nordisk

Biotechnology
14 May 2020
A weight management trial testing a 2.4 mg subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide has met its primary endpoint, raising the prospect of new market opportunities for the Danish firm.

A lower dose SC version of semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic, is currently approved in diabetes and for reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events in people with type 2 diabetes and established CV disease.

Novo Nordisk has also developed a potentially game-changing oral formulation of the GLP-1 agonist - the first complex biologic to be administered in this way.

