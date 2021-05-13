Sunday 24 November 2024

New tezepelumab data continue to strengthen profile for a broad population of severe asthma patients

13 May 2021
Detailed results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) tezepelumab, a potential first-in-class treatment, demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint in a broad population of severe asthma patients, compared to placebo when added to standard of care (SoC).

This is a welcome result for the two drugmakers, who last December announced negative results from the Phase III SOURCE trial of tezepelumab.

SVB Leerink Research analyst Geoffrey Porges recently said he assumes tezepelumab will launch in 2022, growing revenues to $1.2 billion by 2025E and $1.8 billion by 2027E (US sales as reported by Amgen).

