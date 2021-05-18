R-Pharm to produce AstraZeneca vaccine in Russia

The Russian drugmaker R-Pharm will start the production of UK-based AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine at its facilities in Russia starting in June of the current year, according to recent statements by R-Pharm’s chief executive Vasily Ignatiev, as well as local media, reports the Pharma Letters local correspondent.
The vaccine, initially named COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, but now known as Vaxzevria, will be intended for exports only and will not be supplied to the Russian market.
As Mr Ignatiev noted, the output of the new production will amount to several hundred thousand doses a month. So far, an interest in the vaccine has been expressed by countries of the Persian Gulf, which are expected to become its major buyers.
