Remix Therapeutics enters collaboration with Roche

US clinical-stage biotech Remix Therapeutics today announced a collaboration and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA processing using Remix’s REMaster drug discovery platform, with the news sending its shares up 14% to $26.00 in pre-market activity.
As a result, Remix will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and is eligible for up to $12 million in near-term milestone payments, as well as pre-clinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestones of up to $1 billion and tiered royalties. In exchange, Roche will have exclusive rights to specific targets. Remix will conduct discovery and preclinical activities with Roche, and Roche will be responsible for development and commercialization of any resulting products.
“We’re excited to partner with a team with strong expertise and dedication to the field of interfering with targets at the RNA level,” said Peter Smith, president and chief executiv of Remix Therapeutics, adding: “Our collaboration with Roche provides an opportunity to further leverage our REMaster drug discovery platform and translate our cutting-edge science into new medicines.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze