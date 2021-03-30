Sunday 24 November 2024

Setback for Merck, which gets CRL for Keytruda sBLA

Biotechnology
30 March 2021
keytruda_large-1--1

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for Keytruda, for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant (pre-operative) treatment, then continuing as a single agent as adjuvant (post-operative) treatment after surgery.

Merck is reviewing the letter and will discuss next steps with the FDA. An anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda is by far Merck’s biggest-selling drug, generated sales of $14.4 billion last year.

The application was based on pCR data and early interim event-free survival (EFS) findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-522 trial, which is continuing to evaluate for EFS. Ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for the application, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-0 that a regulatory decision should be deferred until further data are available from KEYNOTE-522. The next interim analysis is calendar-driven and will occur in the third quarter of 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Less common skin cancer added to Keytruda label in USA
25 June 2020
Biotechnology
US regulator approves expanded label for Keytruda
23 March 2021
Biotechnology
Keytruda claims 14th approval
12 November 2018
Biosimilars
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 7, 2021
9 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze