Look back at pharma news in the week to May 7, 2021

Biosimilars
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
9 May 2021
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week saw Novartis’ Sandoz unit on Monday announce it is progressing the development of biosimilars to Bayer and Regeneron’s blockbuster ophthalmic drug Eylea. Also of note, the US medicine cost watchdog, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), issued a draft report questioning the benefit/risk of Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s disease candidate aducanumab. And Roivant Sciences entered into a $7.3 billion SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) deal with Montes Archimedes to go public. Marking an important new indication for Merck & Co’s Keytruda, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the blockbuster drug for the first-line treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer.

Sandoz Phase III plans for Eylea biosimilar is a win for Regeneron

