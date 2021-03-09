Sunday 24 November 2024

Takeda exercises option to buy Maverick

Biotechnology
9 March 2021
Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has announced the exercise of its option to acquire Maverick Therapeutics, a private biopharma company pioneering conditionally active bispecific T-cell targeted immunotherapies.

Under the agreement, Takeda will obtain Maverick’s T-cell engager COBRA platform and a broad development portfolio, including lead development candidate TAK-186 (MVC-101) currently in a Phase I/II study for the treatment of EGFR-expressing solid tumors.

"A novel conditional bioengineering approach to advance redirected immunotherapies against solid tumors"The acquisition also includes TAK-280 (MVC-280), which is anticipated to enter the clinic in the second half of Takeda’s fiscal year 2021 for the treatment of patients with B7H3-expressing solid tumors.

