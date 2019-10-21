Takeda presents real-world data on safety of Entyvio

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has announced data from the EVOLVE study, in an oral presentation at UEG Week 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

The study looks at the safety of the firm's blockbuster biologic Entyvio (vedolizumab), compared with anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha (anti-TNFα) therapies.

Anti-TNFα treatments include Humira (adalimumab), Remicade (infliximab), Simponi (golimumab) and Cimzia (certolizumab pegol).