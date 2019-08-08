Japanese filing for subcutaneous Entyvio in UC

Takeda (TYO: 4502) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) in Japan for a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Entyvio (vedolizumab) as a maintenance therapy for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

The Japanese drugmaker proposes to make Entyvio SC available in both syringe and pen options.

Naoyoshi Hirota, head of the Takeda Development Center Japan, said: “This NDA filing is an important step in our commitment to deliver innovative medicines and treatment modalities that meet the needs of patients living with UC in Japan.