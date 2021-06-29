Sunday 24 November 2024

Teplizumab's approval will be paradigm changing for type 1 diabetes, says analyst

Biotechnology
29 June 2021
provention-bio-large

The Food and Drug Administration’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee recently voted in favor of USA-based Provention Bio’s (Nasdaq: PRVB) teplizumab by 10 yes to 7 no, on the question: "Does the information provided in the background documents and presentations by the Applicant and FDA show that the benefits of teplizumab outweigh the risks in support of approval to delay clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus?"

In the eight major markets (8MM; the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada) the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D will grow at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.78%, from 3.3 million cases in 2019 to 3.9 million cases by 2029, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that, as these cases increase, there is still no approved disease-modifying treatment for T1D, and teplizumab will likely not only be the first preventative therapeutic, but the first disease-modifying therapeutic for T1D.

Could be first preventative treatment for T1D by year end

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves first drug that can delay onset of type 1 diabetes
18 November 2022
Biotechnology
Excitement and skepticism at prospects of Provention Bio's teplizumab
22 March 2021
Biotechnology
Mood music improves for type 1 diabetes candidate
26 May 2021
Biotechnology
New teplizumab findings among ADA standards updates
21 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze