Teplizumab's approval will be paradigm changing for type 1 diabetes, says analyst

The Food and Drug Administration’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee recently voted in favor of USA-based Provention Bio’s (Nasdaq: PRVB) teplizumab by 10 yes to 7 no, on the question: "Does the information provided in the background documents and presentations by the Applicant and FDA show that the benefits of teplizumab outweigh the risks in support of approval to delay clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus?"
In the eight major markets (8MM; the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada) the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D will grow at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.78%, from 3.3 million cases in 2019 to 3.9 million cases by 2029, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that, as these cases increase, there is still no approved disease-modifying treatment for T1D, and teplizumab will likely not only be the first preventative therapeutic, but the first disease-modifying therapeutic for T1D.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze