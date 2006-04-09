Boehringer Ingelheim's 2005 profit up 67%: happy independent despite German taxes

At its annual press conference, Germany's biggest drugmaker, Boehringer Ingelheim, maintainted that it would not acquire medium-sized local companies such as Altana and Merck KGaA, which are seeking partners. The firm's chief executive, Alessandro Banchi, said that BI's strategy was growth through its development pipeline.
Dr Banchi maintained that the Ingelheim-headquartered company, which will be Germany's second-laregst pharmaceutical group after the completion of Bayer and Schering AG's proposed $19.9 billion merger (Marketletters passim), would only consider licensing deals. "We are very interested in acquiring products. That means we don't want to acquire sales but research projects," he said.
He noted that, as a privately-held firm, BI is free to pursue the long-term strategy, which helped it achieve net sales of 9.53 billion euros ($11.68 billion) in 2005, up 16.9% on the previous year, outstripping the pharmaceutical market average of 6% and making it the fastest-growing company in the sector.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze