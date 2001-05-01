Burundi signs up for UN HIV/AIDS drug plan

Burundi has become the seventh African nation to sign an agreement underthe Accelerating Access Initiative, set up by UNAIDS, the joint United Nations program on HIV/AIDS, and research-based pharmaceutical manufacturers (Marketletter April 16).
The country has secured an agreement with four of the five companies participating in the AAI - GlaxoSmith- Kline, Merck & Co, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bristol-Myers Squibb - under which it will receive antiretroviral drugs at heavily-discounted prices.
GSK announced that, as part of the deal, it is offering its Combivir (zidovudine plus lamivudine) at a price of $2 a day, which is a 90% reduction on the average world price and the same discount on the drug as it has offered the other countries participating in the AAI, namely Uganda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Cameroon and Mali. The deal will allow Burundi a fourfold increase in the number of HIV/AIDS patients it treats in the next 12 months, the company added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze