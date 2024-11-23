Saturday 23 November 2024

CARE Reinforces Statin Role After Heart Attack

7 April 1996

Patients who suffer a myocardial infarction can benefit from treatment with an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor or statin even if they have "normal" cholesterol levels in their blood. This was the finding of the Cholesterol and Recurrent Events (CARE) study of Bristol-Myers Squibb's pravastatin, the results of which were presented at the American College of Cardiology meeting on March 28.

Eugene Braunwald of Harvard Medical School, the lead investigator in the trial, said that CARE "will change the practice of medicine because it documents for the first time the benefit of cholesterol-lowering therapy in heart attack patients without hypercholesterolemia, and this type of patient is frequently encountered in clinical practice."

Prof Braunwald noted that the findings are consistent with and extend previous studies which have demonstrated that cholesterol-lowering reduces the risk of MI and cardiovascular death in patients with elevated cholesterol.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze