Chinese Product News In Brief - Hoffman La Roche Affiliations

- Hoffmann-La Roche of Switzerland affiliates Roche Taishan Vitamin Products Company and Roche Sanwei Vitamin Company, the largest production facility for vitamin A and vitamin E, held a ground-breaking ceremony in Pudong, Shanghai. The two companies jointly invested $47 million in this project, the total sales revenues of which are expected to reach $150 million.

Until now, Roche has established five joint ventures in Shanghai, with the total investment at more than $100 million, reports China Medipharm Insight, and thus becomes the biggest foreign partner of Shanghai city.