Conor licenses pimecrolimus from Novartis

US firm Conor Medsystems says it has exercised its option to obtain a worldwide, non-exclusive license from Novartis to pimecrolimus for use with Conor's next-generation controlled vascular drug delivery technologies.
Conor expects to begin a clinical trial this year evaluating the therapeutic potential of two novel stents incorporating pimecrolimus for the treatment of coronary artery disease. One stent will be loaded with pimecrolimus, and the other will be a dual-drug stent loaded with both this compound and paclitaxel. The initiation of this clinical trial will position Conor as a leader in dual-drug delivery stents.
Under the terms of the deal, Conor is responsible for product development, including clinical trials, manufacturing and regulatory filings, and will pay Novartis licensing fees, milestone payments and royalties on product sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze