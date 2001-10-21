CPMP recommends Roche's MabThera

The European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products hasrecommended granting marketing authorization for Roche Pharmaceuticals' anticancer drug, MabThera (rituxumab), in combination with standard chemotherapy (the CHOP regimen; (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin and prednisone) for the treatment of aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The recommendation is based on interim results from a pivotal study which demonstrated that MabThera plus CHOP caused a complete remission rate of 71%, compared to 59% for standard chemotherapy alone. Results from this study will be presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando, USA, in December.