Dutch Government Reimbursement Blacklist Rises To 35

In the Netherlands, the number of new drugs that are not being reimbursed because of the closing of Addendum 1B of the Pharmaceutical Assistance Regulation (the Geneesmiddelen Vergoeding Syteem), has risen to 35.
Patients' health care in the Netherlands may be endangered since new and better drugs that are available in other European countries may not be prescribed to sick fund insured people. From the long list of products on the waiting list, it appears that generally New Chemical Entities are involved or improved formulations, from which patients might benefit.
Nefarma, the Dutch association of the innovative pharmaceutical industry, sent a letter mid-November to the members of the Second Chamber of Parliament (lower house) asking for a quick solution. In the Annual Survey of Care 1997, a government publication by the Ministry of Health compiled by civil servants (thus not a political publication), an extra budget of 20 million guilders ($11.7 million) has been reserved for new drugs. The budget, according to Nefarma, is completely insufficient to provide a solution to this problem. Nefarma is afraid that the availability of drugs will slow down compared to other European countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze